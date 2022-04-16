St. Jude Dream Home
Gov. Tate Reeves commends Florida Governor on signing 15-week abortion ban

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves commended Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on signing a 15-week abortion ban.

“We’re proud to stand alongside Florida in our joint mission to save millions of babies for generations to come!” Gov. Reeves tweeted on Saturday.

Gov. DeSantis signed the ban into law on April 14 as the state joined a growing conservative push to restrict access to the procedure ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could roll back abortion rights in America.

The new law, which takes effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking, despite several Democratic attempts to amend the bill.

