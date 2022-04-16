St. Jude Dream Home
The Firehouse Church gives free gas to the community

“Gas on God” event hosted ahead of Easter Sunday
Firehouse Church member gassing up a truck
Firehouse Church member gassing up a truck(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Firehouse Church pumped free gas for the community Saturday morning.

Church members helped gas up cars at Universal Food Mart on 8th St. The church wanted to do something to help the community while gas prices were on the rise. They also wanted to help people that are still adjusting to life as the country looks past the pandemic.

The church was happy to help in any way it could.

Firehouse Church is also hostEd a basketball game at MCC Saturday night.

