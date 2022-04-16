The Firehouse Church gives free gas to the community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Firehouse Church pumped free gas for the community Saturday morning.

Church members helped gas up cars at Universal Food Mart on 8th St. The church wanted to do something to help the community while gas prices were on the rise. They also wanted to help people that are still adjusting to life as the country looks past the pandemic.

The church was happy to help in any way it could.

“The feeling that you get when you walk up these cars and they are so grateful, saying thank you, saying we appreciate you, we love you, we needed this. To hear that, and to be able to meet that need in such a great way is just indescribable and we really get a joy out of serving at Firehouse. It is who we are.”

Firehouse Church is also hostEd a basketball game at MCC Saturday night.

