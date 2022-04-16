St. Jude Dream Home
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega

Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega.(Terry Renna/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Ala. (Gray News) - An Earnhardt will once again be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for a NASCAR series race.

Richard Childress Racing announced earlier this week that Jeffrey Earnhardt, the grandson of the late NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, will be driving his grandfather’s No. 3 Chevrolet on April 23 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Jeffrey Earnhardt has competed in all three NASCAR national series. He has 135 Xfinity Series starts and owns a best finish of third-place with Joe Gibbs Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2019.

“It’s great to have an Earnhardt back in one of our cars,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of RCR. “We think Jeffrey is a talented young driver and I’m confident he will run well at Talladega.”

Earnhardt, 32, is a native of Mooresville, N.C., and is eagerly anticipating his first start with RCR.

“What a dream come true,” said Jeffrey Earnhardt said. “The chance to be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for RCR, that my pawpaw made famous, has long been a dream of mine and now it’s finally happening.”

Dale Earnhardt more than left his mark on the sport with seven premier series championships, tied for the most all-time, and 76 NASCAR Cup Series wins, which ranks eighth overall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

