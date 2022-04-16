St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Bald eagles infected with bird flu, at least 3 dead, officials say

Bird flu is affecting bald eagles in Georgia. Officials say three have recently been found dead.
Bird flu is affecting bald eagles in Georgia. Officials say three have recently been found dead.(suefeldberg via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) - Bird flu has been detected in Georgia bald eagles and it is affecting their nesting, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

In a recent report, officials with the DNR said samples from three bald eagles found dead in Chatham, Glynn and Liberty counties came back positive for avian influenza, or bird flu.

The department also reported that bird flu is likely undercutting nesting success for the eagles in Georgia’s coastal counties.

Officials said about a third of the eagle nests in Georgia are in the coastal counties. Annual aerial surveys of nesting bald eagles have revealed more failed nests than expected with nest success currently down about 30%.

Overall, the department reports the bald eagle population in Georgia is strong and initial survey results of eagle nesting outside the coastal region look to be on par with previous years.

Avian influenza has been detected in wild birds in more than 30 states this year, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. The viral disease is highly infectious, untreatable and potentially lethal to infected animals. However, the risk of transmission to people remains low.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
MGN
Police respond to pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Violence is on the rise at youth sporting events, and many times it's the adults who are...
Sporting officials seeing violence rise in youth sports
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The Nicaud family is continuing its development dynasty with Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar...
New restaurant inside old Magnolia Hotel building to open Friday

Latest News

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Russia strikes Ukraine’s big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Archbishop Bernard Hebda, left, smiles before blessing the fire and the Paschal candle at the...
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
Police in Georgia are searching for 1-year-old Nala Norwood.
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old