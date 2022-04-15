Stations of the Cross brings Good Friday up close and personal

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Friday service at Cathedral of the Nativity BVM in Biloxi gave worshippers a realistic journey to make the lesson more personal.

From condemnation to death and burial - the 14 Stations of the Cross are displayed for all to see.

It is a beautiful display for the horrific experience of Jesus Christ’s last days.

“It’s a day that we are invited to take a walk with him through the journey he went, through the pain he endured through the suffering he underwent,” said church rector Father Godfrey.

But, for Christians, the day is called Good Friday for a good reason.

“Good Friday is good, because it’s on the day that the Lord won for us our redemption,” Godfrey said. “So, even though he put his life on the line, he gave us life.”

And the ceremony is purposeful.

“In as much as he endured the suffering and the pain, we go through that just to be able to feel the compassion that he felt for us,” Godfrey added.

It’s an important enough journey to bring Katie Franklin in during her visit from Seattle.

“It is sad and painful, but it’s the walking along the way and trying to feel some kind of the pain that he felt,” she said.

For her, it’s necessary to understand the entire story of Easter.

“I think so,” Franklin said. “Because of the humanity you see in Jesus.”

And the impact is more intense now than when she was a child.

“As you get older and you experience more of life’s ups and downs, you can understand it more and appreciate the whole journey.”

