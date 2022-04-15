New Orleans area residents flock to Mississippi Gulf Coast for Easter weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bay St. Louis businesses are thriving off an influx of tourists that began during the Coronavirus pandemic and continues through Easter weekend.

Along Beach Boulevard, many of the people walking down the sidewalk, stopping in restaurants or shops, are visiting from New Orleans.

“Every Easter weekend we expect a tremendous influx of visitors, and we welcome them so much because they are really what gives us this great economic vibrancy throughout our county and really throughout the entire Gulf Coast,” said Tish Williams, President of the Hancock Chamber of Commerce.

Williams said the pandemic was a boost for the local economy, with tourists from New Orleans, St. Tammany and Jefferson Parish making up much of the positive growth.

Bay St. Louis has consistently had a one percent vacancy rate, and short-term rentals are the bread and butter of the lodging industry on this part of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“All of the restaurants, the bars and the shops are all close together, so it makes it a really unique, walkable experience,” Williams said. “This is where [tourists’] heart and soul is. This is where they want to be, and this is where they came when COVID hit.”

It isn’t difficult to find a visitor to the city from the New Orleans area.

Shane and Julia Mitchell were visiting Bay St. Louis from Kenner on Friday.

“I had a day off from work, and it’s a beautiful day to come out, eat some food, walk around the local shops, and plus Mississippi is a nice quiet area to go relax in,” said Shane. “It is very much a hidden gem, and I think the town likes it that way.”

The businesses are feeling the growing economic impact from the tourism economy, including Trapani’s Eatery, one of the oldest seafood restaurants on the Gulf Coast.

Owner Tony Trapani said COVID brought unprecedented growth.

“Ever since COVID two years ago, it’s been the best thing to ever happen to Bay St. Louis, place has been on fire,” Trapani said. “Everything’s great in the bay. Just keep on coming in.”

