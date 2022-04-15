St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

MSDH: County health departments to begin offering second COVID-19 boosters Monday

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that county health departments across the state will begin offering second COVID-19 boosters beginning Monday.

Individuals interested in receiving the shots can begin scheduling appointments after 5 p.m. Friday by clicking here or calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 877-978-6453.

Those eligible for the second booster include:

  • individuals 50 years old or older who received their first booster at least four months ago
  • individuals 12 to 17 years old with a weakened immune system (Pfizer only)
  • individuals 18 years or older with a weakened immune system who received their first booster at least four months ago
  • Individuals 18 years or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as both a first shot and booster shot and it has been at least four months since their first booster

First and second shots are also available at health departments, as well as first booster shots for adults and children. Additional shots are also available for those who have weakened immune systems.

MSDH is urging people to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to their appointment if they have received prior shots.

Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots will be available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
Violence is on the rise at youth sporting events, and many times it's the adults who are...
Sporting officials seeing violence rise in youth sports
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The Nicaud family is continuing its development dynasty with Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar...
New restaurant inside old Magnolia Hotel building to open Friday
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Warm and humid today. A few storms are possible this evening.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Gulfport vs. D'Iberville
BASEBALL: Gulfport vs. D'Iberville (04/15/2022)
Pearl River wraps spring practice with annual Maroon and Gold game
Pearl River wraps spring practice with annual Maroon and Gold game
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/15/2022)
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/15/2022)
Ribbon cutting for the grand opening of River Art Gallery in Pascagoula.
River Art Gallery opens new studio in Pascagoula