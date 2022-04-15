St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Friday’s Forecast

While the weekend won't be 100% dry, it also won't be 100% wet for us down here on the MS Coast.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

So far plenty of clouds today but no rain. Plan on temperatures in the 70s and possibly some 80s inland heading into the afternoon. A weekend front in our region means chances for rain at times on Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, confidence is currently low on exactly when our best weekend rain chance will be. Some model scenarios suggest Saturday PM some showers and thunderstorms may approach from the north. The front will still be nearby on Sunday, bringing a chance for showers at times. So, take your umbrella just in case. But there should be some rain-free hours on Sunday to sneak in some Easter activities as well. Any thunderstorms that occur this weekend in South Mississippi may become strong to severe; on a scale of 1 up to 5, our risk level is about a 1 or a 2 this weekend. So, only a low to very low (but not zero) probability of damaging thunderstorms actually occurring for us.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Damari Demonti Daniels of Gulfport is charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting...
19-year-old charged in connection to December murder of Gulfport teen
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Adam Cooper currently serves as Commander of Operations for the Gulfport Police Department, a...
Mayor chooses longtime Gulfport law enforcer as city’s new police chief

Latest News

While the weekend won't be 100% dry, it also won't be 100% wet for us down here on the MS...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Starting off today with lower humidity. Enjoy it while it lasts because it may become muggier...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Six tornadoes confirmed statewide from Wednesday’s storms
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Less humid, lingering showers