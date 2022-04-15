Friday’s Forecast

So far plenty of clouds today but no rain. Plan on temperatures in the 70s and possibly some 80s inland heading into the afternoon. A weekend front in our region means chances for rain at times on Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, confidence is currently low on exactly when our best weekend rain chance will be. Some model scenarios suggest Saturday PM some showers and thunderstorms may approach from the north. The front will still be nearby on Sunday, bringing a chance for showers at times. So, take your umbrella just in case. But there should be some rain-free hours on Sunday to sneak in some Easter activities as well. Any thunderstorms that occur this weekend in South Mississippi may become strong to severe; on a scale of 1 up to 5, our risk level is about a 1 or a 2 this weekend. So, only a low to very low (but not zero) probability of damaging thunderstorms actually occurring for us.

