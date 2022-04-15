Bunnies are pets, not toys, say experts ahead of Easter

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Easter is just a few days away, and while some parents may feel inclined to surprise their children with a new pet bunny on Sunday morning, many experts have advised against it. Among these experts are James and Sherry Johnson.

The Johnsons own and operate Johnson’s Bunny Haven in Saucier. Here, they take in rabbits that have been dumped by owners. Owners typically settle on this after realizing the labor and expenses of owning a pet bunny simply aren’t worth the trouble, and according to James Johnson, this is especially true around Easter.

“It’s an 8-10 year commitment” he says. “Most bunnies that are bought for Easter, 4 out of 5 will die or be dumped the first year.”

“People leave them in the woods or near the woods because they think ‘it’s a rabbit, they’ll be able to survive,’” says Sherry Johnson. “But they won’t survive. They’re domesticated rabbits, totally different from normal rabbits.”

The Johnsons work in partnership with the Humane Society to find homes for their rabbits. Aspiring owners are encouraged to learn more at rabbit.org before deciding on whether or not adopting a pet rabbit is right for them.

