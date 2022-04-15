St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Bunnies are pets, not toys, say experts ahead of Easter

We stopped by The Johnson's Bunny Haven to learn why getting a beautiful little bunny for Easter is a bad idea for most people.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Easter is just a few days away, and while some parents may feel inclined to surprise their children with a new pet bunny on Sunday morning, many experts have advised against it. Among these experts are James and Sherry Johnson.

The Johnsons own and operate Johnson’s Bunny Haven in Saucier. Here, they take in rabbits that have been dumped by owners. Owners typically settle on this after realizing the labor and expenses of owning a pet bunny simply aren’t worth the trouble, and according to James Johnson, this is especially true around Easter.

“It’s an 8-10 year commitment” he says. “Most bunnies that are bought for Easter, 4 out of 5 will die or be dumped the first year.”

“People leave them in the woods or near the woods because they think ‘it’s a rabbit, they’ll be able to survive,’” says Sherry Johnson. “But they won’t survive. They’re domesticated rabbits, totally different from normal rabbits.”

The Johnsons work in partnership with the Humane Society to find homes for their rabbits. Aspiring owners are encouraged to learn more at rabbit.org before deciding on whether or not adopting a pet rabbit is right for them.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Damari Demonti Daniels of Gulfport is charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting...
19-year-old charged in connection to December murder of Gulfport teen
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Adam Cooper currently serves as Commander of Operations for the Gulfport Police Department, a...
Mayor chooses longtime Gulfport law enforcer as city’s new police chief

Latest News

The IRS is offering free electronic filing and tax help before Tax Day.
IRS offers free electronic filing service ahead of Tax Day
While the weekend won't be 100% dry, it also won't be 100% wet for us down here on the MS...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
Starting off today with lower humidity. Enjoy it while it lasts because it may become muggier...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast