Biloxi Shrimping Trip restores 70-year old boat

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On another nice spring day on the Coast, visitors are taking a ride on the Sailfish.

Those on the tour are exposed to what Biloxi Shrimping Trip describes as a “real shrimping expedition,” as tourists can watch and learn the process of shrimping from start to end. The boat, made in 1952, was recently restored.

“This is the first time she’s been torn completely apart and put back together, piece by piece,” said Mike Moore, Sailfish’s captain. “We made sure we used the right materials.”

Moore brought the boat to Harris Marine in Ocean Springs, where much of the restoration was done. The front of Sailfish saw a major overhaul over the course of five months.

Restoring a boat like this isn’t easy nor cheap. However, with the help of a grant from the Mississippi Gulf Coast National Heritage Area, Moore says the boat has been replaced to its former glory.

“Long story short, we had some really good people on this project to make sure it was done right. We’re pleased with the outcome,” Moore added.

The key for success is keeping the tourism aspect going, and also making sure it’s shipshape for what looks to be another busy season out on the water.

“Summer is coming right down the pike. Looking at the phones and seeing the numbers, things look great this year,” he said.

Matt Hinton with Southern Salt Classic Boat Works was in charge of the restoration.

Those looking for more information on Biloxi Shrimping Trip can visit their website at biloxifishingtrip.com

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.