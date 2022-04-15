St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

3 caregivers charged after person with disabilities sprayed in face with disinfectant, attorney general says

(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was...
(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was sprayed in the face and on her body with a disinfectant in January "in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility," according to the South Carolina attorney general.(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – Three employees of a South Carolina care facility were arrested after abusing an intellectually and physically disabled person, according to the state’s attorney general.

Investigators said they found that 32-year-old Pebble Hill, a caregiver at Thrive Upstate, sprayed the victim in the face and on her body with a disinfectant in January “in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility.”

Hill was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The attorney general’s office said two other caregivers, 35-year-old Tuesday Watson and 48-year-old Wanda Gary, saw the abuse but didn’t report it. Both were charged with failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult.

All three women were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Friday.

The attorney general’s office did not disclose whether the victim suffered injuries.

Thrive Upstate performed a prompt internal review of the situation, the attorney general’s office said. Facility staff did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
Violence is on the rise at youth sporting events, and many times it's the adults who are...
Sporting officials seeing violence rise in youth sports
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The Nicaud family is continuing its development dynasty with Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar...
New restaurant inside old Magnolia Hotel building to open Friday
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Warm and humid today. A few storms are possible this evening.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range