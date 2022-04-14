St. Jude Dream Home
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was rescued by an officer after mouthing “help me” during a traffic stop, police say.

According to authorities, on Tuesday morning around 2:00 a.m., police were issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for a silver Lexus that was involved in a possible kidnapping.

Witnesses said a woman was seen being forced into a vehicle by a man after whispering to them to call the police.

While the entire duty shift was looking for the vehicle, Officer Kerrie Huff spotted it and made a traffic stop.

When the woman in the vehicle mouthed “help me” to Huff, the woman was immediately taken from the vehicle.

The driver, Cartrell Frye, 22, was then detained and taken to the police department where he was interviewed by investigators.

He was later charged with kidnapping and booked into jail.

