Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash

Police lights road
Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while traveling down I-10 in Hancock County.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 22-year-old woman and a three-month old have been identified as the victims of a crash that happened Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Hancock County.

The car, which contained four people from Mission, Texas, struck a tree in the median after going off the road around 4:30am near mile marker 7, which is in between the exits for Bay St. Louis and Stennis Space Center.

Denisee Romero, who was in the passenger seat, and three-month-old Giancarlo Bermudez, who was in the backseat, were killed in the crash.

A 23-year-old man was driving the 2021 Dodge Ram and a two-year-old was also in the backseat. Both of them survived the crash but were taken to trauma hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

