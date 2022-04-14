Less humid, lingering showers

That strong line of storms last night brought two to four inches of rain. We could see a few lingering showers through the day today. Highs will depend on the amount of sunshine we see. In areas which see sunshine, out temps will be in the mid to upper 70s. In the areas which have more cloud cover, our temperatures will stay around 70. We will be less humid and slightly cooler.

Tonight will be much cooler with temperatures dropping into the 50s for much of South Mississippi.

Unfortunately, we are going to see an unsettled weather pattern over South Mississippi through the Easter weekend. We do need rain to help out dry and moderate drought conditions. We could see a few strong storms on Saturday; we are under a marginal (1) risk for severe weather.

Rain chances stick around for Sunday and into early Monday.

