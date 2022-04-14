St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Less humid, lingering showers

The heavy rain & strong thunderstorms are done. But, a few showers may linger for parts of South MS at times this morning.
By Carrie Duncan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

That strong line of storms last night brought two to four inches of rain. We could see a few lingering showers through the day today. Highs will depend on the amount of sunshine we see. In areas which see sunshine, out temps will be in the mid to upper 70s. In the areas which have more cloud cover, our temperatures will stay around 70. We will be less humid and slightly cooler.

Tonight will be much cooler with temperatures dropping into the 50s for much of South Mississippi.

Unfortunately, we are going to see an unsettled weather pattern over South Mississippi through the Easter weekend. We do need rain to help out dry and moderate drought conditions. We could see a few strong storms on Saturday; we are under a marginal (1) risk for severe weather.

Rain chances stick around for Sunday and into early Monday.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday.
Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Hancock County
A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from the Wolf...
Pascagoula woman identified after being found dead in Wolf Creek
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death

Latest News

The heavy rain & strong thunderstorms are done. But, a few showers may linger for parts of...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Severe weather threat over
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heavy rain and storms tonight
Strong storms with heavy rain tonight
Carrie's 6 PM First Alert Forecast