Saenger Theater sign removed after damaging storms; repairs underway

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater’s sign was taken down Thursday after it was noted that it had pulled away from the building as a result of the recent storms in the area.

According to the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, the problem with the sign was reported around 8:45 a.m., and the street in front of the Saenger Theater was cleared of vehicles and blocked off to traffic by 9:15 a.m.

Director of Facilities, Engineering and Physical Plant for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Eddie Bacca, found out about the situation while finishing up the regular after-storm checklist of all the city’s convention commission buildings.

“We believe these winds rocked the sign back and forth, which over time caused one of the welds at the top of the sign to fail,” said Bacca.

When the weld failed, according to the convention commission, the sign was pulled about two feet away from the building but was still secured by one of its safety stabilization cables.

“Thankfully the safety measures we have in place kept the sign from detaching from the building and falling to the ground,” said convention commission executive director Rick Taylor.

Munn Enterprises removed the sign at 1:15 p.m., and the sign will be stored at their warehouse.

“While the sign is off of the building, we will use this time to have the sign repainted and freshened up,” said Taylor.

The convention commission said repairs on the building at the wielding sites will be made and safety measures will be put in place when the sign is put back on the building.

No timetable for damage assessments and repairs has been determined at this time.

