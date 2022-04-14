St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Puppy rescued by fire department fostered by firefighter and pit bull advocate

A pitbull puppy rescued by fire crews on the scene has been taken in by a firefighter who is also a pit bull advocate. (SOURCE: KOVR)
By Rachel Wulff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) – A puppy in California is ready to play after a pretty rough day.

Sacramento fire crews rescued the little guy, covered in burned plastic and with his fur singed, during a debris fire Tuesday.

The captain on the scene knew the puppy needed a good friend, so he called Mike Thawley at Station 19.

“He said ‘Do you want him?’ and I said ‘Yes,’” Thawley said.

Thawley is fostering the pup while Front Street Animal Shelter finds him a forever home. The puppy is already making himself comfortable.

“He perked up pretty good when we gave him water, a bath, some food, started picking off some of the plastic and then yesterday personality started coming out, tail wagging, following us around chewing,” Thawley said.

This isn’t the first time Thawley has fostered a dog the fire crews had rescued. Five years ago, he took in Chunk, an abandoned pit bull found chained to a fence.

Thawley is an advocate for pit bulls. He said knew right away the dog was home. And that’s where she’s been ever since. He had documented her journey on social media.

“We had well over 30 million people following Chunk,” Thawley said. “Donations into Front Street, donations to the bully rescues, Chunk had a two-page article in Women’s World magazine and an award from PETA.”

Thawley said its a doggone shame someone would leave a puppy in such bad conditions. But he said he hopes the rescue tells a tale of how people can help other rescue and shelter animals.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday.
Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Hancock County
A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from the Wolf...
Pascagoula woman identified after being found dead in Wolf Creek
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
The Atlanta Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour is coming to Biloxi.
Atlanta Braves bringing Commissioner’s Trophy to Biloxi
Students at Jemison High School in Chilton County, Alabama, have been suspended for a senior...
Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope visits Italian prison for Holy Week foot-washing ritual
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion