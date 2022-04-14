St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

MDOT honors workers who have died while working on state highways

(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, the Mississippi Department of Transportation honored workers who died while working on our state highways.

Dozens of families and friends gathered in the MDOT auditorium, pinned with orange ribbons to remember those fallen workers who lost their lives due to careless drivers.

Since 1951, more than 45 MDOT construction workers have been killed in crashes while on the job.

The ceremony takes place during Work Zone Awareness week, as declared by Gov. Tate Reeves, as a reminder to the public that work zones are a sign to slow down.

“This is a way of bringing the families together to say that we love you and we appreciate your giving of your lost loved one,” stated Commissioner Willie Simmons. “Also to send a message to the state of Mississippi and all of the individuals who are driving throughout the work zone that, when you are driving reckless, these are the kind of situations that you create.”

Simmons also says that they will continue to find more ways to make work zones safer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
Violence is on the rise at youth sporting events, and many times it's the adults who are...
Sporting officials seeing violence rise in youth sports
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The Nicaud family is continuing its development dynasty with Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar...
New restaurant inside old Magnolia Hotel building to open Friday
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Warm and humid today. A few storms are possible this evening.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Gulfport vs. D'Iberville
BASEBALL: Gulfport vs. D'Iberville (04/15/2022)
Pearl River wraps spring practice with annual Maroon and Gold game
Pearl River wraps spring practice with annual Maroon and Gold game
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/15/2022)
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/15/2022)
Ribbon cutting for the grand opening of River Art Gallery in Pascagoula.
River Art Gallery opens new studio in Pascagoula