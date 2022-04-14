St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

How Congress plans to buoy your retirement savings

A new expected to make its way to President Joe Biden's desk may change rules regarding 401(k) programs. (Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Congress is taking action to help avoid a potential retirement crisis.

A bill expected to reach President Joe Biden’s desk later this year could bring about new rules involving 401(k) programs and could impact your retirement savings.

“Part of this overhaul is to actually force people into saving in the 401(k) plan,” said Ted Jenkin, Financial expert & CEO at oXYGen Financial.

If passed and signed, the legislation, Secure Act 2.0, could require most employer-sponsored retirement plans to enroll eligible workers automatically at a 3% level.

That would increase by 1% until you’re contributing 10% of your paycheck annually, but workers would have the option to opt out or change their contribution level.

“Most people do not understand something called the ‘pay yourself first’ rule, and that means put money in your retirement plan before you start spending money on things like entertainment and travel,” Jenkin said.

The plan would also delay mandatory withdrawals and limit penalties for those who fail to withdraw on time.

The proposed act could also make it easier for those with student loans to save and for older workers to make catchup contributions.

It’s also a major change for part-time workers, who would be able to contribute to 401(k) plans for the first time.

With pension plans nearly extinct and the social security trust fund facing a 75-year deficit, experts said 401(k) plans are more critical than ever.

“The three-legged stool of retirement has basically turned into a pogo stick, and it’s going to be on your back and your responsibility to save money,” Jenkin said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Damari Demonti Daniels of Gulfport is charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting...
19-year-old charged in connection to December murder of Gulfport teen
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Adam Cooper currently serves as Commander of Operations for the Gulfport Police Department, a...
Mayor chooses longtime Gulfport law enforcer as city’s new police chief

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Gulfport vs. D'Iberville
BASEBALL: Gulfport vs. D'Iberville (04/15/2022)
Pearl River wraps spring practice with annual Maroon and Gold game
Pearl River wraps spring practice with annual Maroon and Gold game
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/15/2022)
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/15/2022)