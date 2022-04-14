St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Former governor refutes Reeves on Confederate Heritage Month comments

Former Mississippi governor Ray Mabus speaks with WLBT during an interview in 2017.
Former Mississippi governor Ray Mabus speaks with WLBT during an interview in 2017.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi Governor Ray Mabus has taken issue with recent comments by current Governor Tate Reeves.

The issue stems from Reeves’ recent declaration of Confederate Heritage Month--something he’s also done in the past two years.

When asked, Reeves said the declaration was also made, “in the same manner and fashion that the five governors who came before me, Republicans and Democrats alike, for over 30 years.” He added that he did not think now was the time to stop doing so.

Mabus, one of Reeves’ five preceding governors, says this claim is false. Mabus, a Democrat, served as Mississippi’s governor from 1988 to 1992.

A 2021 investigation by Mississippi Today found that the initial proclamation was done in 1993, under Republican Governor Kirk Fordice.

It’s been signed each year since, though former Democratic Governor Ronnie Musgrove has said in hindsight that the proclamation was not done in a fair manner.

The proclamation from 1993 is nearly identical to the one Reeves has signed while in office.

On top of this, Mabus referred to Fordice as “an overt White supremacist” and said using tradition as an excuse doesn’t make the proclamation the right thing to do.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Damari Demonti Daniels of Gulfport is charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting...
19-year-old charged in connection to December murder of Gulfport teen
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Adam Cooper currently serves as Commander of Operations for the Gulfport Police Department, a...
Mayor chooses longtime Gulfport law enforcer as city’s new police chief

Latest News

Gulfport vs. D'Iberville
BASEBALL: Gulfport vs. D'Iberville (04/15/2022)
Pearl River wraps spring practice with annual Maroon and Gold game
Pearl River wraps spring practice with annual Maroon and Gold game
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/15/2022)
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/15/2022)
Ribbon cutting for the grand opening of River Art Gallery in Pascagoula.
River Art Gallery opens new studio in Pascagoula
In Louisiana, oysters sold for $60 a gallon before Hurricane Ida. Right now they are selling...
Seafood restaurants, businesses dealing with oyster shortage