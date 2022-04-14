St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries

The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states for presidential primaries and caucuses: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that could shake up the presidential primary calendar.

The big unknown is which states will get to hold their primaries first in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee’s new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The updated process would prioritize more diverse battleground states that hold primaries, not caucuses.

States would apply for early primaries, and party officials would pick up to five to go before Super Tuesday.

Those four traditional early states can apply to keep their places.

However, Iowa’s spot would be especially threatened, in part because the largely white state is no longer a battleground.

Also, it is required by state law to hold caucuses.

State parties must submit applications by June 3.

The rules committee will decide in July, and final approval is in August or September.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Damari Demonti Daniels of Gulfport is charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting...
19-year-old charged in connection to December murder of Gulfport teen
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Adam Cooper currently serves as Commander of Operations for the Gulfport Police Department, a...
Mayor chooses longtime Gulfport law enforcer as city’s new police chief

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Gulfport vs. D'Iberville
BASEBALL: Gulfport vs. D'Iberville (04/15/2022)
Pearl River wraps spring practice with annual Maroon and Gold game
Pearl River wraps spring practice with annual Maroon and Gold game
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/15/2022)
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/15/2022)