Atlanta Braves bringing Commissioner’s Trophy to Biloxi

Outside of Biloxi, four other Mississippi locations will house the trophy.
The Atlanta Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour is coming to Biloxi.
The Atlanta Braves' World Champions Trophy Tour is coming to Biloxi.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Atlanta Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour is coming to Biloxi.

On May 12, the tour, which commemorates the Braves’ first World Series Championship win since 1995, will visit Town Green in Biloxi at 4pm.

The tour consists of 151 stops as a nod to 151 years of operation for the Braves. Outside of Biloxi, four other Mississippi locations will house the trophy, as the tour will make stops in Pearl, Starkville, Oxford and Hattiesburg. These visits will span from May 6 to May 12.

New stops and dates have been added to the #BravesTrophyTour presented by Truist! Check out the schedule here: http://braves.com/trophytour

Posted by Atlanta Braves on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Fans who attend will be allowed to take photos with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

For a complete list of tour dates and stops, visit https://www.mlb.com/braves/fans/trophy-tour

