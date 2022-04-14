19-year-old charged in connection to December murder of Gulfport teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 19-year-old is now facing a charge of accessory after the fact in the December homicide of a Gulfport teen.

Damari Demonti Daniels of Gulfport was arrested Thursday after authorities say he was identified as a suspect during the course of their investigation. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson did not go into detail about Daniels’ role in the murder of 16-year-old Lazarius Smith.

Smith’s body was found on Dec. 17, 2021, on Highway 15, just south of Posey Bridge Road. An autopsy later revealed that he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Daniels was developed as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshalls and taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center after a $25,000 bond was set.

Daniels is the third suspect to be charged in Smith’s death. According to investigators, Smith was picked up just before 1pm on Dec. 17th by 21-year-old Johnte Pouerie and a 14-year-old, who the sheriff’s department has not identified. Instagram conversations between the teens revealed that Smith agreed to be picked up thinking the three were going to shoot guns together.

Witnesses reported seeing Smith get into a white Hyundai Sonata driven by Pouerie at the time. Phone records placed Pouerie in the area of the pickup location, then showed him traveling to the Posey Bridge, where the body was found.

Two witnesses reported seeing a white Hyundai Sonata with a Carmax tag parked at the bridge with three men standing in the open field near the tree line, which is the area where Smith’s body was found. One of those witnesses told investigators that two of the men were wearing black ski masks and black clothing. The witness said he thought it was suspicious so he pulled over to wait for the vehicle to drive by.

The witness then followed the vehicle south into Biloxi where they lost him at a high rate of speed exiting onto Rodriguez Street. Phone records were also able to place Pouerie’s cell phone in the area of Rodriguez Street around the time the witness claimed.

On Dec. 27, Pouerie was arrested on charges stemming from an unrelated shooting on Dec. 10, one week before Smith was found. According to Gulfport Police investigating that shooting, Pouerie fired at a car that was carrying his infant child and the child’s mother.

Both Pouerie and the 14-year-old suspect were charged with murder.

