Waveland looking to build marina, raise beach road level

By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine you’re enjoying the beach view in the city of Waveland, and you look out and see and new marina. Mayor Mike Smith said that’s a definite possibility.

“Not a huge marina. A small marina, about a $12 million project all total, but that’s going to provide some protection to this area. We’re hoping to change that by just taking some of this out of the threat of being wiped out,” Smith said.

That’s one of the plans to get some more business going in the Coleman Avenue/Beach Boulevard area. There are also studies in place to possibly raise Beach Boulevard five feet.

“We’re going from Bienville, which starts at the city line, down toward Waveland Avenue,” he said. “That way the north side of the road will be protected and more development could happen.”

In fact, Smith added there are some business development plans in the works for this area.

“There’s a lot of interest right now, some projects looming on the horizon,” Smith said.

Plans are in the works to fix and mitigate the city’s pier, which has been damaged by recent storms.

