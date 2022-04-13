St. Jude Dream Home
Tony Myers tabbed as next Harrison Central football coach

Harrison Central's football team breaks it down after practice ahead of the 2021 season.
Harrison Central's football team breaks it down after practice ahead of the 2021 season.(WLOX)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT
GULFPOR, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison Central’s next head coach comes right from the Red Rebels’ backyard.

Tony Myers was an assistant under Casey Cain, and was named the next head coach of HC this week.

Cain spent seven seasons as the head man for the Red Rebels before announcing he will step away back in February.

