Tony Myers tabbed as next Harrison Central football coach

GULFPOR, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison Central’s next head coach comes right from the Red Rebels’ backyard.

Tony Myers was an assistant under Casey Cain, and was named the next head coach of HC this week.

Cain spent seven seasons as the head man for the Red Rebels before announcing he will step away back in February.

