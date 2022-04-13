St. Jude Dream Home
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand

The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.

By CNN
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT
(CNN) - Instead of carrying your wallet in your back pocket or purse, a tech company wants you to carry it under your skin.

The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.

This chip is about the size of a grain of rice, costs about $300 and does not come inside a credit card. Instead, it must be implanted in your body, preferably in your hand.

Once you activate it using a digital wallet app, Walletmor says you will be able to make purchases at most businesses around the world just by swiping your hand over a card reader.




Right now, the chips are only being sold to citizens of the United Kingdom, Switzerland and countries in the European Union.

According to Walletmor, almost 200 people already have the implants.

Walletmor suggests using a surgeon or one of its trusted specialists for the minor operation, but once the implant goes in, there are no refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

