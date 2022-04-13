St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Saban: Current state of college football not ‘sustainable’

Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football.
Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football.(WBRC)
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football. He recently told The Associated Press “I don’t think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model.”

The new era of college athletics sees players having more opportunities to earn money than ever before and more power to determine where they play.

Saban says if college athletes are going to be paid, he would like Alabama to provide the same amount to everyone on his team while supporting their ability to earn as much as they can in endorsement and sponsorship deals after they get to college.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday.
Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Hancock County
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Damari Demonti Daniels of Gulfport is charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting...
19-year-old charged in connection to December murder of Gulfport teen
Adam Cooper currently serves as Commander of Operations for the Gulfport Police Department, a...
Mayor chooses longtime Gulfport law enforcer as city’s new police chief
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves
Mississippi gov again proclaims Confederate Heritage Month
Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.
Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Inmate reverses request for execution, says he wants appeal
Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block...
Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama