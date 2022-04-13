St. Jude Dream Home
Pearl bakery wants to set world record by baking 50-foot-long American flag cake

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A bakery in Pearl, Mississippi has its eyes on setting a world record.

The Blue Feather posted on its Facebook page that they will be creating a 26 foot by 50 foot American flag cake.

They’re doing this, they said, to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

“Even though this is a large project for us, it’s so small in comparison to everything the people who serve our nation sacrifice daily and we are ready to honor them and give back,” the bakery wrote.

They are now asking for sponsorships in order to bake the cake. For more information, you can call the bakery at (601) 966-3939.

