Long Beach High hires new girls’ basketball coach

Jacqueline Martin-White has been hired as the new women's basketball coach at Long Beach High...
Jacqueline Martin-White has been hired as the new women's basketball coach at Long Beach High School.(Long Beach School District)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach Lady Bearcats basketball team has a new head coach. 

Current Lady Bearcat leader Christopher Odom will be transferring to Long Beach Middle School as Assistant Principal next year leaving the high school girls’ basketball coaching position open. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to hire Jacqueline Martin-White to fill the Lady Bearcats Head Coaching position.

White comes to Long Beach from Hinds Community College where she has served as the Head Women’s Basketball Coach since 2018. Prior to her time at Hinds, White has an extensive basketball background including serving as Varsity Girls Basketball Head Coach at Warren Central High School, Assistant Varsity Coach/Head Junior Varsity Coach at Warren Central, working with the Basketball League in Battipaila, Italy, and one year as an Assistant Coach of Women’s Basketball at the University of Mississippi.

“The Long Beach School District is excited to have Coach Jackie White lead our girls’ basketball program,” said incoming Athletic Director Shane Rutledge. “Coach White has had a great deal of success on the court from her days as an all-SEC performer to her coaching career. Her extensive experience coaching 6A and college basketball will benefit the young ladies of our program tremendously.”

Coach White is excited to have the opportunity to come to Long Beach and work with our Lady Bearcats.

“First, I want to continue the tradition that Coach Odom started to bring the program up. I’m excited to bring my playing and coaching experience to the program and offer young ladies the opportunity to connect with someone who can help them reach their full potential. My passion and love for the game of basketball will be evident in my development of young, upcoming players. I am very grateful to the administration at Long Beach for giving me this opportunity.”

In addition to her coaching experience, White earned numerous honors and accolades as a player and coach.  She was a member of a Mississippi Class 5A State Championship Team, Mississippi Player of the Year, NCAA All-Region Team Member, Ole Miss Top 5 Ranking in Assists, Ole Miss Top 5 Ranking in Three-Point Baskets, All-SEC Player, Ranked 13 in Ole Miss Scoring History and is a member of the Vicksburg Warren School District Sports Hall of Fame and the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame.

