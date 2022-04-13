St. Jude Dream Home
Long Beach Board of Aldermen discusses potential upgrades to beautify the city

Some upgrades may be on the way for Long Beach designed to make the city more welcoming.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach Board of Aldermen discussed upgrading the city with a series of projects at a work session in City Hall Tuesday.

One of the projects that were brought up was the Gateway Project, which has been discussed previously. Long Beach Mayor George Bass said the goal of the project is to attract more visitors to the city. This includes a lighthouse tower and some signs.

“The thought behind the whole process is to realize we have two traffic signals here in Long Beach. We have nothing on the beachside pretty much when we began discussing this,” Bass said.

The mayor said they noticed there was a lot of traffic on Highway 90 but no major attraction would lure visitors.

“Lots of tourists coming through, but nobody was coming up the street. Nobody knew that we were in Long Beach. We had to come up with something to define us and make people slow down and say, what is here. That’s how we got here,” Bass said.

The board also brought up the possibilities of upgrading the softball complex.

“We already have four fields there for the boys. We are hoping to add the girls over there. If we can do that, it would put us where at the direct place over, we can host tournaments over there,” he said.

Nine-year-old Ashton Gamboa often plays baseball at the complex.

“I would definitely be happy because the grass is getting torn up. We definitely need new fields,” Gamboa said.

The board is also trying to find ways to enhance and better utilize city buildings, but it may be a long time before we see these projects moving forward. The mayor said there is still a lot of discussions to have.

