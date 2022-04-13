St. Jude Dream Home
Harrison Central High hires new head football coach

Myers takes over Harrison Central football after four years as an co-defensive coordinator.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A familiar face at Harrison Central High will take over as the school’s new head football coach.

On April 11, 2022, the Harrison County School Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Anthony Myers to take over the Red Rebels football program.

Myers has been coaching at Harrison Central since 2018, both as the varsity football offensive coordinator and head archery coach. Prior to joining the Rebels family, Myers worked at Oak Grove High school, serving as the varsity football co-defensive coordinator, 9th grade head coach, and head track coach. From 2011-2017, Myers served in various coaching positions at Newton High School, N.R. Burger Middle School, Hattiesburg High School, and Oak Grove High.

During his coaching career, Myers has been an integral part of several championship teams, including a class-6A State Football Championship, two South State Championships, and six South State Championship appearances. He also led Oak Grove High to a class-6A State Championship title in powerlifting.

Myers replaces Casey Cain, who was the Rebels’ head football coach for seven seasons.

