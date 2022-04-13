Hancock County approves $718K contract to repair piers damaged by Hurricane Zeta

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Repairs are set to begin on two popular piers in Hancock County damaged by Hurricane Zeta.

The Washington Street Pier needs all new decking and rails. Most of the pilings are in good shape but a few need to be replaced. Flow-through decking will be used to make the pier stand up better to future storms.

County supervisors awarded the $771,000 contract to David Rush Construction in Pass Christian. The pier price tag is $718,000, which includes $53,000 to be used for improving accessibility and parking.

The same kind of decking that allows rising water to pass through will be used at the Clermont Harbor Pier. Supervisors awarded the $496,000 contract for the Clermont Harbor Pier to DNA Underground in Gulfport.

All of the pilings at Clermont Harbor are solid and will be reused. Work on both piers is expected to begin in about two weeks and take about three months to complete.

By the way, after the repairs at Clermont Harbor Pier are finished, the county will expand the pier by 100 feet. Because Tidelands money will fund that project, it cannot begin until the Zeta repairs are complete.

