St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting

Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting(MBN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eleven local, state and federal police agencies arrested dozens of people and swept drugs and weapons off the streets over the weekend.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted a Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) operation in the city of Jackson, with an emphasis on the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

As a result, over $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized. The drugs seized consisted of 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 7 dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) tablets, and 4 pounds of MDMA powder.

49 individuals were arrested, and the charges include:

  • 35 possession of marijuana o 8 Felony Charges of 27 misdemeanor charges
  • 2 felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • 5 felony possession of MDMA
  • 1 sale of methamphetamine
  • 3 possession of alcohol with the intent to sell without a license
  • 2 possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • 2 possession of a firearm (2 stolen)
  • 2 possession of cocaine
  • 1 public intoxication
  • 1 resisting arrest
  • 1 suspended license
  • 1 felony eluding
  • 1 possession of paraphernalia
  • 1 failure to yield to blue lights
  • 1 reckless driving
  • 9 driving under the influence (DUI)

Multiple agencies assisted in this weekend operation, including Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Capitol Police, Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, National Guard Counter Drug Program, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Alcoholic Beverage Control, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday.
Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Hancock County
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Damari Demonti Daniels of Gulfport is charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting...
19-year-old charged in connection to December murder of Gulfport teen
Adam Cooper currently serves as Commander of Operations for the Gulfport Police Department, a...
Mayor chooses longtime Gulfport law enforcer as city’s new police chief
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Latest News

SOFTBALL: Vancleave vs. Biloxi
SOFTBALL: Vancleave vs. Biloxi (04/14/2022)
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/14/2022)
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/14/2022)
The new Robin Roberts Multimedia Center at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast Qatar...
‘We will grow more Robins’: Multimedia center dedicated to Robin Roberts hopes to inspire future generations
Violence is on the rise at youth sporting events, and many times it's the adults who are...
Sporting officials seeing violence rise in youth sports
Biloxi’s new Bayview Walkway is a $2 million project that gives public access to a city treasure.
Bayview Walkway opening soon in Biloxi