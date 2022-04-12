Wreck blocking traffic at County Farm and Robinson in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County authorities are working a bad wreck Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the wreck happened at Robinson and County Farm roads between two trucks.

Details are limited at this time, but WLOX has learned at least one person was airlifted from the scene.

Traffic delays are being reported on County Farm Road just south of Robinson Road, so please use an alternate route.

