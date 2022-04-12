St. Jude Dream Home
WATCH: Lt. Gov. Hosemann discusses end of 2022 legislative session

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann stopped by the WLBT studio to give an overview of the 2022 legislative session.

Among the issues he discussed were teacher pay raises, infrastructure and crime issues in Jackson, and his goals for the 2023 legislative session.

You can watch his full interview with Howard Ballou above.

