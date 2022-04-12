St. Jude Dream Home
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A video has been circulating on social media of a local school bus driver making a visit to a liquor store while on duty last Thursday.

WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking out of a liquor store in Hattiesburg and getting back onto the bus to leave.

Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton has issued a statement in regard to the video:

On Thursday, April 7th, a concerned citizen made us aware of a situation where we had an employee use a school district bus for a personal reason.

We have investigated this incident and have found it to be true.

We have taken disciplinary actions against this employee that are in line with our policies.

WARNING: The video does contain strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

🤦‍♂️Don’t kno who kids parents need to hear this BUT if ya kids ride bus #88 I advise you to pick them up from school today!!!! #brownpaperbag #Liquorstore ￼#schoolbus 😡😡😡

Posted by Terry Honcho Price on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

