WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A video has been circulating on social media of a local school bus driver making a visit to a liquor store while on duty last Thursday.
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking out of a liquor store in Hattiesburg and getting back onto the bus to leave.
Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton has issued a statement in regard to the video:
On Thursday, April 7th, a concerned citizen made us aware of a situation where we had an employee use a school district bus for a personal reason.
We have investigated this incident and have found it to be true.
We have taken disciplinary actions against this employee that are in line with our policies.
WARNING: The video does contain strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.
