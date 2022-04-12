St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Juvenile prisoner escapes guard on the way to Tennessee hospital, recaptured in Georgia

A juvenile prisoner who escaped custody in Tennessee was recaptured by Georgia authorities.
A juvenile prisoner who escaped custody in Tennessee was recaptured by Georgia authorities.(KXLN)
By Andrew McMunn and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A sheriff’s office in Georgia on Tuesday morning recaptured a juvenile prisoner who escaped custody while on the way to a Tennessee children’s hospital Monday evening.

On Saturday, police in Nashville, Tennessee, said the teen led officers on a chase after he reportedly stole a Ford Raptor truck.

Police deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle, leading the juvenile to jump from the moving truck before crossing the spikes. The truck crashed and the teen sustained injuries, WSMV reported. Police said he was put in a neck brace before he was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center in Nashville.

On Monday night, authorities said the juvenile was complaining of seizures. He was then transported by ambulance to a Nashville children’s hospital, accompanied by a guard.

While he was being taken out of the ambulance, authorities said the 16-year-old freed himself from his restraints and ran off toward a nearby intersection where an armed accomplice was waiting in a black Chevy Avalanche, which was reported as stolen. He then jumped into the getaway truck and sped off.

Sometime later, police found the Avalanche truck on fire.

After abandoning the truck, police said the teen and his accomplice carjacked a gold Chevy Malibu outside of an apartment complex. This vehicle was also found crashed and unoccupied by police sometime later.

Around 5 a.m. early Tuesday morning, the Nashville Police Department said the juvenile was arrested along with 22-year-old Tunisia Carey by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. The two were traveling in Carey’s Nissan Altima when they were apprehended after a traffic stop in Cartersville, Georgia.

Carey and the juvenile remain in custody in Georgia and will be transferred back to Nashville this week, according to WSMV.

Detectives are working to identify each person who contributed to the teen’s escape.

Nashville authorities said they intend to charge the juvenile as an adult.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from the Wolf...
Pascagoula woman identified after being found dead in Wolf Creek
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Cody Jerome Cooley, 23, of Hattiesburg was sentenced to 84 months in prison for using force or...
Hattiesburg man sentenced for trying to steal gun from Gulfport store

Latest News

A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Fate of Russia warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer, videos show
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect to make 1st court appearance
E cig generic
E-cigs using synthetic nicotine come under FDA oversight
Photographer Shannon Carpenter captured the incident on video.
WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium