St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Gulfport Police Department honors telecommunicators

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic defines public safety telecommunicators as 911 operators and fire dispatchers who answer emergency and non-emergency calls.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - They are law enforcement’s unsung heroes.

“Dispatchers aren’t usually included in the first responders because we don’t actually respond to the scenes,” said Rachel Corrin.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics defines public safety telecommunicators as 911 operators and fire dispatchers who answer emergency and non-emergency calls.

Simply put, they act as the first line of communication between people who call 911 and the officers, paramedics, and firefighters responding.

“So really we’re the first, first responder,” Corrin laughed. “We get what you need, we find out what’s wrong, and get you the help that you need.”

This week, dispatchers across the country are being honored. Corrin serves as a Communications OIC Assistant. She’s worked as a dispatcher since 2008.

“Probably the best part as a dispatcher is when you’re on the phone with someone who is in a panic and having something major happen to them,” she recalled. “You can help them walk through it and get the help. Just the relief they get when someone finally gets there on scene.”

Corrin said per shift, dispatchers take approximately 500 calls in Gulfport.

“Usually we talk to people on their worst days,” Corrin added. “So we are talking to them when they are having the worst moment of their life.”

The Gulfport Police Department is showing thanks to dispatchers throughout the week with gifts, meals, and even massages from Blue Cliff.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from the Wolf...
Pascagoula woman identified after being found dead in Wolf Creek
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Cody Jerome Cooley, 23, of Hattiesburg was sentenced to 84 months in prison for using force or...
Hattiesburg man sentenced for trying to steal gun from Gulfport store

Latest News

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday.
Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Hancock County
The heavy rain & strong thunderstorms are done. But, a few showers may linger for parts of...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/13/2022)
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/13/2022)
Nick Krass signs with Oregon State
Nick Krass signs with Oregon State