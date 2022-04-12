Gulfport Police Department honors telecommunicators

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - They are law enforcement’s unsung heroes.

“Dispatchers aren’t usually included in the first responders because we don’t actually respond to the scenes,” said Rachel Corrin.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics defines public safety telecommunicators as 911 operators and fire dispatchers who answer emergency and non-emergency calls.

Simply put, they act as the first line of communication between people who call 911 and the officers, paramedics, and firefighters responding.

“So really we’re the first, first responder,” Corrin laughed. “We get what you need, we find out what’s wrong, and get you the help that you need.”

This week, dispatchers across the country are being honored. Corrin serves as a Communications OIC Assistant. She’s worked as a dispatcher since 2008.

“Probably the best part as a dispatcher is when you’re on the phone with someone who is in a panic and having something major happen to them,” she recalled. “You can help them walk through it and get the help. Just the relief they get when someone finally gets there on scene.”

Corrin said per shift, dispatchers take approximately 500 calls in Gulfport.

“Usually we talk to people on their worst days,” Corrin added. “So we are talking to them when they are having the worst moment of their life.”

The Gulfport Police Department is showing thanks to dispatchers throughout the week with gifts, meals, and even massages from Blue Cliff.

