Strong storms possible Wednesday night

Warm, humid and breezy tonight and tomorrow, chance for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening/night
By Carrie Duncan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT
We are seeing a few showers tonight across parts of South Mississippi, and it is still a bit breezy. Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 60s to low 70s. There could be some patchy fog developing in the overnight and early morning hours. We could see some light showers overnight, too.

Wednesday will start off warm, muggy, and breezy. We are expecting most of the showers to pop up in the afternoon hours, and our severe threat will be later Wednesday evening/night from about 8 PM until 4 AM.

But, more showers and storms could develop ahead of the cold front in the later afternoon and evening hours. As the front approaches, we will see widespread showers and storms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, brief tornadoes, and hail. Heavy, flooding rain is also possible.

Most of the rain should be gone after the sunrise on Thursday. Thursday will be less humid and drier with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More showers are possible on Good Friday and both days of the Easter weekend, and it will be warm with highs in the upper 70s.

