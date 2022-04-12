St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Fentanyl behind doubling of teen overdose deaths over past decade, study says

Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new study says.(DEA)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More and more teens are overdosing on fentanyl, according to new research.

Adolescent drug overdose deaths doubled from 2010 to 2021, according to a study published Tuesday in the Medical Journal JAMA.

The research says there were about 500 adolescent overdose deaths in 2010 and more than 1,100 in 2021.

Fentanyl was involved in more than 75% of deaths in 2021.

Researchers say the increase isn’t because more teens are using drugs. It’s because drug use is becoming more dangerous.

Annual drug overdose deaths for all ages have reached record highs in the U.S. recently.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from the Wolf...
Pascagoula woman identified after being found dead in Wolf Creek
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Cody Jerome Cooley, 23, of Hattiesburg was sentenced to 84 months in prison for using force or...
Hattiesburg man sentenced for trying to steal gun from Gulfport store

Latest News

A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Fate of Russia warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer, videos show
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect to make 1st court appearance
E cig generic
E-cigs using synthetic nicotine come under FDA oversight
Photographer Shannon Carpenter captured the incident on video.
WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium