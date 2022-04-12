St. Jude Dream Home
Coast cities continue repairing piers after hurricanes Zeta, Ida

With one storm after another and future hurricanes in mind, city leaders are opting for a long-term solution.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One and a half years have passed since Hurricane Zeta, but most coastal piers remain in ruin.

“We would love to come out here and begin work on these things, but disaster relief through FEMA has processes and approvals that we have to go through,” Jase Payne with the City of Gulfport told WLOX.

With one storm after another and future hurricanes in mind, city leaders are opting for a long-term solution.

“What we’re working on is redoing concrete pilings, concrete girders, which are the horizontal frames that go into the piers, as well as flow-through decking that’s going to allow the water to rise up and drain out without removing anything from the pier,” Payne said.

Long-time Gulfport resident Vince Tester walked his dog near the Moses Pier at Jones Park Tuesday morning.

“I’m a pretty big fisherman, and on certain days, you know, it’s nice to have the pier out there to fish off of,” he said. “Plus, the tourists are going to be coming in and everything, and it’s nice to have them something a little nicer to look at than just a pier that you can’t use.”

Sisters Grace, Haley, and Carrie Maass visited the Biloxi coast from Virginia.

“The beach is incredible. There’s a bunch of seagulls. We got to go catch shrimp, and we got to hold the fish,” they said. “I wish I could walk on there because it would be real cool.”

Most Biloxi piers have been repaired and reopened except the lighthouse pier on Highway 90. It’s undergoing a similar redesign process as Gulfport piers.

“Mayor Gilich has vowed to build that back stronger and better,” communications manager Cecilia Dobbs-Walton said.

Their plan includes a rock jetty, flow-through decking and concrete pilings.

“It will be stronger and better and hopefully withstand more hurricanes in the future,” she said.

No start date has been set for the lighthouse pier.

Biloxi was provided $20 million in credit for repairs following Hurricane Zeta.

City leaders said most of that money has been repaid.

Piers reopened last December.

The city is still working on the commercial harbor and the Biloxi Visitor’s Center.

