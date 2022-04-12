St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Active shooter exercise brings area agencies together

They went over all the scenarios, from finding an active shooter, to coordinating response, to setting up a command post and more.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s 9 a.m. on a school day, and the call comes through about an active shooter on campus. This is the scenario that Pass Christian School District officials and first responders played out during Tuesday’s active shooter tabletop exercise.

“We’re not planning for ‘well, this is not going to happen.’ We’re planning for when this happens,” said Tim Allen, district maintenance and security supervisor. “The last thing you want to do is meet these guys when there is a situation going on. When you have something like this going on, you don’t want to meet them for the first time. You want to know who that fellow is coming to help, or who that lady is coming to help.”

They went over all the scenarios, from finding an active shooter, to coordinating response, to setting up a command post, dealing with the media and what to do in the aftermath.

“In an incident like this, we have to depend on many more people surrounding us. It was time for the district to put this together and bring those extra resources to the table,” said Dwight Gordon, Pass Christian fire chief.

They hope going through this exercise will help them find the good points of the plan and also find those areas that need to be tweaked.

“You plan, you prepare and you have a backup plan for it. That’s what we’re doing,” Allen added.

We’re told eventually they plan on having a large-scale drill that will include extra resources from the 11 agencies that attended the event.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from the Wolf...
Pascagoula woman identified after being found dead in Wolf Creek
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Cody Jerome Cooley, 23, of Hattiesburg was sentenced to 84 months in prison for using force or...
Hattiesburg man sentenced for trying to steal gun from Gulfport store

Latest News

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday.
Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Hancock County
The heavy rain & strong thunderstorms are done. But, a few showers may linger for parts of...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/13/2022)
Shuckers vs. Braves (04/13/2022)
Nick Krass signs with Oregon State
Nick Krass signs with Oregon State