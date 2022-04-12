Active shooter exercise brings area agencies together

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s 9 a.m. on a school day, and the call comes through about an active shooter on campus. This is the scenario that Pass Christian School District officials and first responders played out during Tuesday’s active shooter tabletop exercise.

“We’re not planning for ‘well, this is not going to happen.’ We’re planning for when this happens,” said Tim Allen, district maintenance and security supervisor. “The last thing you want to do is meet these guys when there is a situation going on. When you have something like this going on, you don’t want to meet them for the first time. You want to know who that fellow is coming to help, or who that lady is coming to help.”

They went over all the scenarios, from finding an active shooter, to coordinating response, to setting up a command post, dealing with the media and what to do in the aftermath.

“In an incident like this, we have to depend on many more people surrounding us. It was time for the district to put this together and bring those extra resources to the table,” said Dwight Gordon, Pass Christian fire chief.

They hope going through this exercise will help them find the good points of the plan and also find those areas that need to be tweaked.

“You plan, you prepare and you have a backup plan for it. That’s what we’re doing,” Allen added.

We’re told eventually they plan on having a large-scale drill that will include extra resources from the 11 agencies that attended the event.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.