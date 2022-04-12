St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

10-year-old boy saves little cousin from dog attack

By Ramsey Romero and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) – Family members are calling 10-year-old Miloe Burgess a hero after he protected his 3-year-old cousin, Rylee Foreman, during a dog attack.

Rylee, Miloe and their other cousins were playing outside at their grandparents’ house in Florida when a dog started attacking Rylee.

“I don’t know what happened, but I know she was screaming,” Miloe told WJHG.

“He laid on top of me,” Rylee said of her cousin.

Miloe called for help as he protected his cousin, and his grandma was able to get the kids inside and away from the dog.

Rylee needed 24 stitches in her arms, legs and feet, but family members said they believe things could have been much worse.

“I don’t know if she’d be here today,” Miloe’s mom Doria Andersen said.

Officials said they don’t see kids as young as Miloe doing things this brave very often: “Just to show that they were brave,” animal control officer Cary Miller said. “Being their age, as young as they were, to step up and take those steps.”

Miloe, who loves to fish, was honored Monday for his actions. A business in the area and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office gave the 10-year-old a new fishing pole, tackle box and lures.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from the Wolf...
Pascagoula woman identified after being found dead in Wolf Creek
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
Dozens arrested, drugs and weapons seized during weekend sting
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Cody Jerome Cooley, 23, of Hattiesburg was sentenced to 84 months in prison for using force or...
Hattiesburg man sentenced for trying to steal gun from Gulfport store

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer, videos show
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect to make 1st court appearance
E cig generic
E-cigs using synthetic nicotine come under FDA oversight
Photographer Shannon Carpenter captured the incident on video.
WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium
WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium