St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama

Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block...
Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth.(MGN)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity.

The suit was filed Monday in federal court.

The lawsuit was filed three days after Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law.

The law will go into effect next month unless blocked by the court.

Violations will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Most Read

Not many entities in the world can access the site, so in efforts to preserve it, researchers...
Historic ship discovered off of Pascagoula coast
A large woods fire burned Saturday night near Gulf Park Estates and Fountainbleau Road in...
Woods fire near Gulf Park Estates now 100% contained, say officials
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
After three days of fun in the sun, the thousands of people who were on the coast visiting this...
Black Spring Break, Black Beach Weekend closes another successful year
GMA co-host Robin Roberts, a native of Pass Christian, used her hometown as the first stop in...
Robin Roberts makes Pass Christian first stop in her book-signing tour