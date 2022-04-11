Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity.

The suit was filed Monday in federal court.

The lawsuit was filed three days after Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law.

The law will go into effect next month unless blocked by the court.

Violations will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.