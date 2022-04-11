Spring break weekend in Biloxi comes to an end

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a weekend filled with fun activities, spring break comes to an end.

People came from all over the country to join in on the fun. Adonis Towner and his friends traveled to Biloxi from Alabama. This was his first time attending, and he hopes it will not be his last.

“I’ve been here since Friday morning. I do not want to leave until next Friday,” Towner said.

There were thousands of spring breakers alongside Highway 90. Jamuri Sutton is from Hattiesburg, and he said he plans to enjoy his last day here by having fun with his girlfriend and friend.

“I’m going to wild out today. Today is the last day. We are about to turn up, for real,” Sutton said.

Many attendees spoke about how safe they felt during this year’s event. Joseph Smith said the police department was incredibly involved in looking out for people’s safety.

“They did a good job this year. I mean there was no violence. They did what they were supposed to do. Everybody was smooth. They were on point with everything, and we are glad nothing violent happened,” Smith explained.

The fun will continue well into the night. Many after parties were promoted over the weekend through social media.

