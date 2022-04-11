St. Jude Dream Home
Spring Break cleanup along Biloxi beach continues

By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After three days of fun in the sun, spring break cleanup continues.

Monday morning, Biloxi city crews were out taking down fencing, removing barricades and picking up any stray traffic cones along Highway 90.

Harrison County Sand Beach crews were also out smoothing the sand between the Coliseum and Edgewater Mall, and those who rented a vacant lot off of US 90 cleaned up the area.

They say they had 25 vendors doing business during spring break.

“We get the lot every year and go from there,” said Tim Bolling. “Afterwards, we clean up. We’re cleaning up this whole area because some of the trash blew off of the property. It was a great weekend, no accidents, everybody went home safe. We hope to see you next year too.”

At Get Wet Beach rentals in Biloxi, they say business was OK, but it would’ve been better if it were just a little warmer and a little less windy.

“This weekend we had a lot of people but we didn’t do that much with the JetSki’s because it was windy and cold but we had a lot of people,” said Austin Maggiore.

