Southern Miss rises to 11 in two college baseball polls

Southern Miss pitcher Hunter Riggins.
Southern Miss pitcher Hunter Riggins.(WDAM)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss baseball has one of the nation’s best records right now at 23-8, and in two national polls, they’re among the 11 best in the country.

Both Perfect Game and D1 Baseball ranked the Golden Eagles just one spot outside the top 10 after their road sweep of Charlotte and win over Ole Miss earlier in the week in Pearl.

USM returns to play Tuesday at home against Southeastern Louisiana, before hitting the road again until facing New Orleans back at home on April 20. The Golden Eagles have won their last eight road contests.

