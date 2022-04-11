Scattered showers today

It’s a bit of a dreary day. We’re going to see scattered showers through the afternoon. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures won’t drop too much tonight. We’ll only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s by the morning. A few more showers are possible.

Tuesday will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 70s. There will be a few showers around in the morning and afternoon. We’ll have another chance for showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We’ll see our next best chance for showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday morning. It’s going to be very warm and humid with highs near 80. While a few showers and storms are possible in the morning and afternoon, a front will likely bring widespread showers and storms overnight. Some strong to severe storms and heavy rain will be possible. Thursday afternoon will be drier and less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Good Friday will bring a chance for showers with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday and Easter Sunday will be very warm. Highs will be near 80, and a few showers are possible.

