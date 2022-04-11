St. Jude Dream Home
Pelicans back in the playoffs after a four year hiatus

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket between Portland Trail Blazers...
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket between Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (6) and forward Greg Brown III in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a long four years, but the Pelicans are back in the playoffs. Wednesday night the Pels will host San Antonio in a play-in game.

“We’re all excited about the opportunity. We’re excited about the journey. Probably, more importantly, where we were and where we are now. Our group, we stay together, stay connected. We look forward to it. We’ll start our prep work tomorrow morning, and bring our guys in. Have a meeting, and go from there,” said Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

“We would just get closer and closer every day. I think it shows. Willie is really good with attention to detail. Just a great players coach. I think we’re all connected to him. Made it easier for us to all connect is team. It’s a blessing to be here. To play a game in this building is crazy. Smoothie king will be crazy, we ready,” said forward Naji Marshall.

To be in this position is quite a feat for the Pels. New Orleans started the season 1-12 with a new head coach, but Green’s guys persevered to fight for a playoff berth.

“Growth in our group is the connectivity of every guy, every person on our team, everybody in our organization. We went through a tough stretch early in the season, but we just stayed the course. Because of it, Naji, Trey, Jose, Herb, Jackson, all of our young guys are that much better. For going through what they had to go through losing games, not playing great. Whatever it was, they just stayed with it, stayed working hard,” said Green.

The Pelicans lost the season series to San Antonio, 3-1. But New Orleans is 5-point favorites in the contest on Wednesday.

