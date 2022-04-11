St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Pascagoula woman fatally shot in Jefferson Parish, La.

Morgan Tyrone, 24
Morgan Tyrone, 24(Facebook)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRYTOWN, La. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula woman was fatally shot in Louisiana over the weekend.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto confirmed the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Terrytown.

At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Friedrichs Road.

There, deputies located a female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle that was parked outside of a residence.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office confirmed the woman killed in the shooting is 24-year-old Morgan Tyrone of Pascagoula.

There is no suspect or motive information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb

Latest News

Known as the “Victoria Huggins’ Mississippi Pill Press Law,” it makes it illegal to own...
Gov. Reeves signs law to stop pill presses being used without authorization
Repairs are set to begin on two popular piers in Hancock County damaged by Hurricane Zeta.
Hancock County approves $718K contract to repair piers damaged by Hurricane Zeta
The bullseye of today's and tonight's worst severe weather threat will target areas in north...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Jackson County deputies have been raising money for the Special Olympics and are now...
Deputies do push-up challenge to raise money for Special Olympics
Tracking our thunderstorm threat. Strong storms appear possible this evening and then become...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast