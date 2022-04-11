St. Jude Dream Home
Pascagoula-Gautier School District hires new superintendent

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District Board of Trustees narrowed its nationwide search for a...
The Pascagoula-Gautier School District Board of Trustees narrowed its nationwide search for a new superintendent down to two finalists: Billy Ellzey, left, the current Kosciusko School District Superintendent and Dr. Christopher Williams, right, the current Ocean Springs School District Assistant Superintendent.(Kosciusko and Ocean Springs school districts)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new face will be leading the Pascagoula-Gautier School District beginning next school year. The school board announced Monday that Billy Ellzey, the current superintendent of Kosciusko School District, has been hired for the job.

Ellzey will take over for current superintendent Dr. Wayne Rodolfich, who is retiring from the district after more than 17 years as superintendent.

Billy Ellzey will take over for current superintendent Dr. Wayne Rodolfich, who is retiring...
Billy Ellzey will take over for current superintendent Dr. Wayne Rodolfich, who is retiring from the district after more than 17 years as superintendent.(Kosciusko School District)

Ellzey has been superintendent in Kosciusko since 2017.

“While there, he has built a reputation as a strong communicator with both internal and external stakeholders. With more than 22 years of experience in education, he started his time as a classroom teacher and coach,” states a release from PGSD.

The school board conducted an exhaustive search, beginning in November 2021, narrowing the search down to Ellzey and Dr. Christopher Williams, the current assistant superintendent for Ocean Springs School District.

“Ellzey’s track record for school performance improvement impressed the Board and ultimately put him at the top,” states the release.

The community also had the opportunity to hear from Ellzey and Williams earlier this month during a public forum hosted by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

Ellzey will remain a current board member for the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents, as well as remaining an active Rotarian.

“I am excited to work with the staff, parents, and community stakeholders in Pascagoula and Gautier to build upon the traditions already in place for a bright future. Together, we will take our district to the next level,” Ellzey said.

Rodolfich will retire June 30, 2022, after serving 17 years as the PGSD superintendent.

“The Board would like to thank Rodolfich for all of his hard work, dedication, and expertise over the years. Rodolfich has done an impressive job navigating the challenges of the pandemic for the district,” states the release.

